ANDOVER — Andover High School has gone remote for a week, Principal Caitlin Brown said in an email to parents Thursday afternoon.
"Due to a number of different factors, including the health and safety of our staff and students and operational challenges, we have made the difficult decision to move into remote learning for some students effective immediately, until Thursday, December 17, 2020," Brown wrote.
Some special education and other high-needs students will continue to have in-person classes, she said. Teachers are also expected to teach from the school unless they should be quarantined at home as a close contact to someone infected, she said.
There are currently 18 active cases of COVID-19 at the high school as of Wednesday, according to the school district's website. The district provides daily updates of how many students and staff members are infected.
The decision to send high school students home comes a few days after West Elementary also went remote. The elementary school has seven active cases, up from two active cases on Monday. The elementary students are expected to return to their hybrid schedule Monday.
District nursing staff conduct contact tracing, but school officials ask that parents also monitor their children for any symptoms.