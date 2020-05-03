ANDOVER — Andover High School’s graduation is likely to be held online this year.
That’s according to Principal Philip Conrad and the senior class advisers who collectively made an announcement about updates to several year-end events at the school Friday.
“This public health crisis has created a situation which causes us to rethink how we can honor our seniors and their accomplishments,” Conrad said in a statement. “We will focus on the ways in which we can come together, support one another, and honor what it means to be the Class of 2020. Our goal is to be flexible, while honoring our responsibility to keep everyone safe and healthy.”
While graduation will most likely be held online, the school plans on allowing students to take photos in their caps and gowns with their families on the school grounds in the near future.
Students will also be able to get their yearbooks and other class mementos on campus. The school is planning how to arrange this on campus event safely with the Andover Health Division and the Police Department.
Part of the tentative plan is to stagger students and families in a way that “ensures appropriate social distancing measures and safety of the staff involved.”
In addition, all in-person Senior Week events scheduled for the week of May 25 have been canceled.
“I recognize this news is devastating to many of our seniors and their families; graduation and year-end celebrations are major milestones in life,” Conrad said. “These events mark new beginnings for our students and reinforce a well-deserved sense of accomplishment. We are all very deeply disappointed, but are embracing the idea that these celebrations can still be awesome, inclusive and as unique as the Class of 2020.”