ANDOVER — Andover High School has announced plans for end-of-year celebrations for graduating seniors.
The events will largely be held online due to the coronavirus, except for a session the school will hold to videotape and photograph seniors in their regalia.
Principal Philip Conrad wrote a letter to graduating seniors and their families spelling out the events as follows:
On May 12, faculty and staff delivered caps, gowns and personalized lawn signs with senior portraits on them to the 420 graduating seniors.
On May 13, the school will host a virtual Credit for Life fair. This event will feature a video from former New England Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland.
Copeland – who was recently acquired by the New York Jets – will explain to students how to navigate their financial futures.
On May 22, the school will hold the Last Lap, a car parade marking the final day of classes.
The Senior Awards ceremony will be a virtual event hosted by the Andover High School administration, faculty and staff. A link for the live broadcast will be forthcoming.
Senior Week will take place from May 26 to 29. Details are being worked out by the administration.
Finally, Senior Celebration will be the opportunity for students to be photographed and videotaped in their regalia crossing the stage at the Collings Center, with two family members allowed to be present. The celebration will take place from June 1 to 5.
Conrad wrote that the school will not be able to have a large-scale, in-person graduation at this time, but there may be one at a later date.