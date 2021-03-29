ANDOVER — It was a crisp day as the town hosted its first spring bike tune-up.
"We used to hold a bike rodeo, but because of COVID the structure of that event wouldn't have been able to happen," said Anthony Collins, Andover's associate planner.
Pedalin' Fools bike services returned to help tune up bikes, and kids followed a bike safety-themed scavenger hunt around the town office complex. All of the events provide for social distancing, Collins said.
The same event will be held April 11 to allow more people to get their bike tuned and participate in the scavenger hunt.
The scavenger hunt uses QR codes for each clue, so participants won't have to touch anything, Collins said.
This past Saturday and on April 11, the town will redesign Punchard Avenue, adding cones, signs and planters. It's part of the Shared Streets program to help drivers slow down, and to give bikers and walkers a safe place to walk, Collins said.
The town is piloting this program on one of its biggest cut-through streets because downtown residents particularly have asked for ways to have people slow down and stop cutting through on residential streets, Collins said.
"Biking and walking have to be done safely and we want to hear people's comments about how to make Andover safer for biking and walking," Collins said. "We want to know where they want to go when walking and biking so we can make it safer for their journey there."
The town has applied for a grant to expand the program through the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and is awaiting that funding to potentially expand the program if residents like it, Collins said.
The town has also added bike racks downtown through a state grant, which will also help encourage people to bike downtown, Collins said.
"They will allow residents to be able to stop and hang out while having somewhere to store their bike," Collins said. "And this will hopefully reduce the short trips taken by car, instead encourage the walking and biking."
Registration is required for the upcoming event. For more information and to sign up, visit bit.ly/3cEmphy.