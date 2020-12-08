ANDOVER — Shoppers can make their holiday budgets go further this Friday and Saturday during the annual Holiday Shop and Stroll.
"The program was really well received last year, when we gave away $25,000 worth of gift cards for $250,000 spent in Andover in one day last year," said Ann Ormond, Andover’s director of business, arts and culture.
"The goal is for it to be as successful, if not more successful this year because at the end of the day it's about supporting our local businesses," Ormond added.
The way it works is for every $100 people spend in Andover between 10 a.m. Dec. 11 and 5 p.m. Dec. 12, they receive a $25 visa gift card up to $125 per household, Ormond said.
The gift card program is paid for by economic development funds given to the town via the Columbia Gas disaster settlement, she said.
Shoppers can purchase anything in town from local restaurants, retailers and service providers, she said. People bring their receipts to Town Hall between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 to receive their gift cards, Ormond said.
"We bring out calculators, count it all up and wear Santa hats and have fun," she said.
The gift card pickup at Town Hall will be socially distant and there will be one-way traffic through Town Hall, Ormond said.