ANDOVER {span}— {/span}To prepare for the upcoming season, the Andover High School Robotics Club recently held a scrimmage with 12 teams.
Many of newer teams were there for their first FIRST Tech Challenge event, said Avanthika Suryadevara, vice president of the Andover Robotics Club.
The FIRST Tech Challenge is a competition where students design, build and code robots to be pitted against other, according to the program’s website.
“The teams took this time to practice driving their robot in a match, learning how they could further improve it before their first qualifiers,” Suryadevara said.
The club has 60 active members and Andover’s three teams are ARC Lighting, ARC Hailstorm and ARC Thunder. ARC Lightning and ARC Thunder are co-ed teams and ARC Hailstorm is an all-girls team.
The qualifying tournaments begin in January.
For more information about the club visit andoverrobotics.com
