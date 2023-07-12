ANDOVER — Last Friday 50 people took a bicycle ride through Fenway Park. Among the riders was Terese Furry of Andover, who was honored — along with others — during a pregame ceremony known as the Living Proof Parade, comprised of people who have or are currently undergoing treatment for cancer.
“I was honored to be part of it,” said Furry.
The event is part of the Pan-Mass Challenge, an annual bike ride that has raised $900 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute since 1980, with a goal of raising $70 million this year. The PMC ride starts Aug. 5.
Furry first tried to participate in the fundraiser in 2010 for her dad who had died of cancer, but in the same year she was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. After a year of treatment at Dana Farber, she signed up and was riding in 2012.
Since then multiple family and friends have been diagnosed with cancer.
“Some have made it and some have not,” Furry said. “I just keep riding for all the people who can’t ride.”
Furry added that she also rides to give back to Dana-Farber.
All of the funds raised by the PMC go toward Dana-Farber making it their largest single contributor. The event is co-presented by the Red Sox Foundation and M&T Bank.
Last year 33 riders from Andover took part in the fundraiser.
Furry is currently cancer-free after receiving chemotherapy in January of this year after a resurgence.
“I am just thankful that I am riding again this year,” she said.
For more information or to donate visit pmc.org. To donate to PMC and support Furry enter her name on the donation page.
