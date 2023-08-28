MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — Police will seek a summons against a 73-year-old Andover man accused of assaulting a female parking officer Wednesday.
The 73-year-old will be charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 and intimidation of a witness, according to Chief Todd Fitzgerald.
On Wednesday, a Manchester parking enforcement officer reported that about 2:41 p.m. she had been assaulted while attempting to write a ticket, and the man was driving away, according to the chief.
Officers responded to the Beach Street entrance to Masconomo Park where the incident occurred, but could not locate the driver.
After an initial investigation, officers determined that the man had shoved the ticket into the parking enforcement officer’s chest in an attempt to put it inside her shirt. Officers also determined that the driver tried to stop the parking enforcement officer from contacting police headquarters.
After a description of the car was broadcast through regional dispatch, at approximately 3:11 p.m., Middleton police stopped the driver, who agreed to return to the Manchester-by-the-Sea police station.
Based on a follow-up interview, Manchester Police decided to seek a summons against the driver, whose case will be heard before a Salem District Court clerk magistrate at a later date.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.
