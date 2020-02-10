ANDOVER — A 32-year-old man has been charged after a week-long vandalism spree that included spray-painting a store and other buildings in the western part of town, causing $1,200 worth of damage, police said.
Anson Adams of Andover is charged with OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, speeding, a lights violation, multiple counts of malicious destruction of property and multiple counts of defacing property.
Police said they were tipped off to Adams' actions after someone saw him spray-painting Baron's Country Store on Lowell Street just after midnight on Sunday. The witness called the Andover Police Department with a partial registration number for the vehicle involved and a description of the vehicle.
A short time later, an officer tried to pull over a vehicle driven by Adams, police said. Adams turned off his lights and drove off, but was later apprehended by the officer, police said.
Adams was scheduled to be arraigned this week in Lawrence District Court.