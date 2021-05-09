ANDOVER — With the pandemic ebbing, there’s a lot of planning happening in Andover — party planning, that is.
On May 6, the town hit the 375th anniversary of its founding.
An 11-member committee came together earlier this year to schedule the celebration. The pandemic put plans on hold last year, and many event dates are not yet set.
“We are hoping to start the formal events in August," said Paul MacKay, chair of the committee, "and if we keep easing off of restrictions, which looks likely.”
The theme is “Andover Thrives at 375.”
“It’s neat and appropriate as we emerge from the COVID crisis and people are getting back together. It embodies community spirit and our returning,” MacKay said.
The events kicked off last week as 375 signs were placed in residents’ yards across town, signifying the anniversary.
“We want to built on that community spirit and enthusiasm,” he said.
It is anticipated there will be multiple large events and even more smaller ones running through next May. The committee has been working to include local organizations, businesses and schools in the festivities.
“Andover cherishes its history, but it’s been a leader in so much in the course of time,” MacKay said.
“So what ‘Andover Thrives at 375’ means is we will continue to thrive for another 375 years," he continued. "It’s been a tough year-and-a-half since the pandemic struck, but we will beat anything that comes our way. It’s the spirit of the people in this town.”
In August, a “Field of Dreams” night is planned, where the movie will be shown and the town will honor its Little League and sports history, MacKay said. Then in September, there will be the Andover Thrives Community Day filled with family activities and food.
On New Year’s Eve, a First Night event will “ring out the old era and bring in the new,” MacKay said.
Then a grand finale event with a parade and a light show will be held next May as the year of celebration comes to a close, he said.
The committee will be asking for volunteers and sponsors throughout the year to ensure a packed calendar.
“We will be detailing more of the events as time passes," MacKay said. "As we get a little further on we will be able to nail down dates and be more specific about the events,”