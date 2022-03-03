ANDOVER — About a decade before Chris Vetrano became an all-time great at Andover High, he was struck by what he saw and felt during his first-ever venture into the school’s gymnasium that night.
“I was like 7 or 8 years old. I walked into the Dunn Gym, and the place is nuts. Andover had just hit two or three 3s in a row, and there is ‘Faze’ jumping around on the court with his kids. Right then and there, I knew I had to play for him.”
”Faze”{/em} and “him” is David Fazio.
And what Vetrano said pretty much speaks for Andover and basketball under Fazio’s three-plus decades’ reign.
Infectious. Thrilling. Tumultuous. Passionate.
As the MIAA basketball tournaments are about to unfold, Fazio’s drive for the ultimate prize, a state championship, boils over, just as it has for the past 33 years.
His Warriors strolled through the Merrimack Valley Conference unbeaten, toppling the whopping 500-win plateau for the coach at Andover.
Fazio is the first to admit. The real season is about to begin.
“As you get older, you have a hell of a lot better perspective, but the way I grew up as a competitor, you want to win that last win,” said Fazio, now 57. “It doesn’t matter what it is. I want to win 45s, checkers, golf … I have a chip on my shoulder. You want to win that last one.”
That fact is not lost on Fazio’s players, his alums, heck even the whole town.
“I didn’t get him the big flag,” said Vetrano, who graduated in 2004. “It’s the one thing he cared about. Hopefully this is his year. You measure your greatness in titles. It’s the only thing he is missing.”
Fazio thought back, 33 years ago, when he first took over the Andover High boys basketball program.
“My mentor, (legendary Central Catholic coach) Dickie Licare said to me, ‘Be polite, be nice, and keep moving,’” Fazio laughed. “You can’t hit a moving target, right?”
Nice and polite? Perhaps, but there are a few Merrimack Valley Conference officials who would beg to differ. Admittedly, Fazio is a bit of a bear on the sidelines.
But the way this city kid, this product of Lawrence’s Essex Projects and the Lawrence Boys Club, has been embraced by the town of Andover has been a bit of a hoop fairy tale.
Not that there weren’t any other options. While at Dracut, Fazio befriended then-UMass Lowell hoop coach Stan Van Gundy, who later moved on to coach in the NBA.
“He told me that I should be a college coach, not just high school,” said Fazio, who is now 504-231 at Andover.
The opportunity was there. So was the connection with current New York Knicks head coach, Tom Thibodeau, for whom Fazio starred at Salem State.
“I met (my wife Colleen) as a senior in college. We fell in love,” said Fazio. “When I applied for the Andover job, I can remember on my honeymoon, I was calling from Jamaica to find out if I got it.
“Maybe I was too young and too stupid, but I thought that’s where I belonged. Sure, there were opportunities, but we had DJ and settled down. High school teacher/coach just became the perfect plan. I think I could have had a great college coaching career, but I can’t trade in 33 years of marriage, raising three great kids. They all came through here. Ali won three state titles and then played lacrosse at UConn. I got to coach DJ, and Olivia was captain of the cheerleaders. The town has just taken me under his wing.”
Surviving early
Andover High basketball had already soared to elite status around the state before Fazio had arrived.
The seeds were planted through early battles between the old veteran Wil Hixon’s Warrior teams, Bill Donlon’s Methuen High teams, and upstart Central Catholic –- a program which Fazio played a starring role in as a player — under a young Dick Licare.
High school basketball changed in the area around the early 1980s when the likes of Ted Kelley, Kip Jones and EJ Perry carried Andover to prominence.
By the time Fazio assumed control of the program, the bar had been set at a pretty high level. Here he is, a couple years removed from college, stepping in for Tom Ryser and taking over a program that had a life of its own.
“I was a sophomore his first year and I grew up a huge Central Catholic fan. I knew him coming in, was excited for him to be the coach,” said Sean Ryan, currently the head coach of Boston City League champ Burke High School.
“That team itself had Brett Hammond (UMass football), Matt Perry (Northeastern football), Joe Iarobbino (Rollins baseball), Joe Marinaro (Michigan football). I mean athletes out the gazoo. All these athletes who were so successful.
“As a young guy, I thought he handled it great. All these college athletes. I probably didn’t understand (the enormity of) it then, but we didn’t have any issues. That’s a credit to the leadership from him. He kept everyone grounded.”
Ryan, whose father Charlie had piloted the legendary Lowell High teams that featured Ramon Rivera and Scott Stapleton, understood early what playing for Fazio was going to be like. Reputation or even family legacy didn’t matter. The players – stars and role players alike – mattered.
“He had that passionate, disciplined way, that he demanded respect, just like he does today,” said Ryan, who went on to play at Monmouth College and then closer to home at Saint Anselm.
“I’ve never seen a guy build relationships like him as a coach. I was a kid, coach’s son. I thought I had all the answers. He put me in my place.”
Ryan, who lives in Melrose, and Fazio remain close to this day. When Burke and the rest of the Boston City schools shut down this past season for 30 days due to Covid-19, Ryan was a regular at Fazio’s practices and found himself sitting behind the bench for games.
“It was like I was a fan again, part of his coaching staff,” said Ryan. “I root for him for sure. He’s the person I would want my own child to play for. He checks every box I would ask for as a father of a student-athlete.”
If there is one thing Fazio is most proud of, it’s his connection to the hoop alumni at Andover High.
“We had a 30-year reunion celebration for Faz a couple years back,” said Chris Vetrano, a 2,000-point scorer for the Warriors back at the turn of the century (Class of 2004). “Over 100 guys took the time to take part in a video message compilation for him. I think that says a lot.”
It’s not just the superstars who remain close to Fazio well into their adult lives.
Welcome to ‘Hooptown’
Current Andover High girls coach Alan Hibino remembers meeting Fazio for the first time quite vividly.
“When I was 8, I attended Andover Basketball School (now known as “Hooptown”), and I was hooked,” Hibino said.
He’s not the only one, not by a longshot.
In the 33 years, Hooptown has grown into a monster: a five-week, all-gender hoop phenomenon, focused on fun, while teaching the game that so many of his campers grow to love.
Hundreds of young campers pack the courts week after week in the summer at the Dunn Gym and the fieldhouse below. It’s become a lucrative passion project for the Fazios.
“The camp has afforded me the ability to raise my family and do all the things I wanted to do,” admits Fazio. “It’s the family business, Colleen’s camp. That’s her job. and it’s taken on a life of its own. These days, I get stopped all the time, no matter where I am, ‘Coach, I went to your camp.’”
Today, children of former players like Ryan and Kirk Stockwood, who now lives in Texas, come to Hooptown in the summer.
But it’s more than just the players. So many Hooptown campers won’t play high school basketball. They will player other sports or just move on to bigger things.
Andover High’s fan section – “The Jungle” – might be the best in the state, known for its passion and intensity.
Scan that crowd some time. You’ll find more than a handful of Hooptown alums. Like Ryan said, Fazio forms that instant bond with so many youngsters that he meets. There is a connection, one that lasts and matters.
“A lot of those kids are my (physical education) students, too,” said Fazio. “Our relationships with all those kids, it’s pretty darn good. Our ‘Jungle’ is part of our team, instrumental in our success.”
Injected with Fazio’s enthusiasm early, Hibino has carved out a pretty solid career, again with help from the master.
The Andover girls rolled through the MVC this winter and sit among the top seeds for the upcoming Division 1 state tourney.
“I played freshmen basketball at Andover and went on to be his manager for three years. After college, in 2003, I did some stats, scouting and video work for him,” said Hibino, who went on to coach freshmen and JV teams for Fazio from 2004-17 before moving over to the girls.
“He’s so passionate about what he does, every decision he makes is in the best interest of the kids, his team and his program. That has staying power. Our relationship has continued to evolve — my teacher, coach, mentor, now just a friend.”
The missing piece
How long will Fazio go on? Well, some bad news for folks around the MVC and the entire Bay State.
“I’m not going anywhere. I love these kids,” Fazio said. “I still love coaching, it’s hard but I love it.”
One of the hardest parts to swallow has been a run of tough luck in the state tournament. Andover has never missed the postseason under Fazio’s run. The Warriors have yet to win a sectional title, a fact that is gnawing.
Division 1 North is an absolute beast, always has been.
The coach recalled one of his great tourney wins, a No. 8 seed knocking off No. 1 Saint John’s Prep in the quarterfinals behind young David Giribaldi.
Unfortunately, a buzzsaw by the name of Tyler Nelson was waiting for the Warriors in the semis.
Andover has made two North finals in his tenure.
The first was in 2000 with Tommy McLaughlin and the Warriors were up one with seven seconds left at Tsongas Arena, when Cambridge’s Lew Ford had other ideas.
In 2014, Andover carried a five-point lead into the fourth against Central when that man –- Nelson — again stepped into the picture one more time.
“He Nicole Boudreau-ed me!” said Fazio, referring to the Warrior girls hoop legend. “He hit like three bombs on us and sent us home.
“We’ve had some unbelievable tournament wins, but we’ve had some hard luck. So much of that hard luck was against Central. Of those tough tourney losses, eight or nine of them had to be against them. Even DJ’s team, we went 18-5. Four of those losses were against Central.”
And therein lies the good news for 2022. The MIAA has abolished the sectional format. The state tournament is now open from Round 1, meaning that rugged North gauntlet is no more.
“I wasn’t really good at the last format, hopefully I’m better at this one,” he joked.
Andover, rated 1 or 2 in the state all season long, looms large in the Division 1 mix. Now, we’ll see if the Warriors can catch a break or two.
Win or lose, Fazio says he’s not going anywhere. He will retire from teaching in about 16 months, but basketball wise, it’s business as usual.
“It’s not easy. From December 1 to March, it’s all-encompassing, you put in a lot of hours,” he said. “But I still love it. I told Colleen give me three more years. When I’m 60, we’ll see.”
That’s two years from now. Fazio has some, literally, unfinished work to attend to, which is getting this sports-crazed town and high school, at the very least, a state championship run.
“I can’t tell you how many messages I’ve received from people about the 500th win or wishing me and the team good luck in the state tournament,” said Fazio. “E.J. Perry (IV) sends me a text at 2 a.m. after he was named MVP of the Shrine Game in Las Vegas. I sent him a note, ‘Shouldn’t I be the one texting you first?’
“But that’s what Andover is about,” said Fazio. “They care about their kids, their families, their teams. I really love this place.”
And guess what coach?
Right back at you.