Andover names new superintendent

ANDOVER — Andover's School Committee has chosen Magda Parvey to lead the district as superintendent come July 1.
Parvey will replace interim Superintendent Claudia Bach, whose contract with the district ends in June. Bach temporarily replaced Superintendent Sheldon Berman, who resigned at the end of 2020 for personal reasons.
The committee overwhelmingly chose Parvey in a 5-0 vote Monday night.
"Through a rigorous interview process, Dr. Parvey shared her vision of collaborative leadership and her deep commitment to student-centric decisions," the committee wrote in a statement. "She is intent on promoting a culture of continuous learning, positive and professional engagement, and open communication."
Parvey, who has a doctorate degree in education, has been the chief academic officer for Middletown Public Schools in Middletown, Connecticut, since December 2019. She previously was the interim superintendent for the City School District of New Rochelle, New York, according to her resume.
Her work has been concentrated in New York and Connecticut schools since she began her career as a lead teacher in a Brooklyn public school, according to her resume. She rose to be a principal, then took various districtwide leadership positions.
Committee member Lauren Conoscenti said she chose Parvey because of her collaborative approach to education and her interest in doing a listening tour of the district.
"She talked a great deal about giving people a voice and an opportunity to promote their ideas," committee member Tracey Spruce said. "And we've heard over time how important this is to our administrators and teachers."
Paul Murphy, Susan McCready and Shannon Scully all agreed with that reasoning in choosing Parvey.
Now the committee will negotiate a contract with Parvey before her expected July 1 start date.