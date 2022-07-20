ANDOVER — Andover native Dan Koh, 37, will be moving from his position as chief of staff under U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh to a new job as deputy cabinet secretary in the executive office of the president.
Koh announced the move in a tweet saying:
“I’m honored to be joining such a talented team, and am grateful to @SecMartyWalsh and all of my colleagues for their leadership and friendship.” Koh said.
Koh previously served as a member of the Andover Select Board starting in 2019 and joined the Biden administration in 2021.
In a statement Koh thanked Secretary Walsh and his other colleagues.
“I am honored to continue serving the Biden-Harris administration at the White House as Deputy Cabinet Secretary. I look forward to working with Cabinet Secretary Evan Ryan and her team as we continue to build back better and unite our nation. I will forever be grateful to Secretary Walsh and my colleagues at the Department of Labor for all I have learned from their leadership and friendship,” Koh said.
Koh is a graduate of Phillips Academy and previously served under the Labor Secretary, while Walsh was the mayor of Boston.
