Andover officials remind drivers to slow down  

ANDOVER — Town officials are making it a point to alert drivers on Main Street that the speed limit is 25 mph, especially since downtown restaurants have added substantial seating outside to allow for social distancing amid the pandemic.
“Outdoor dining has made reminding drivers about the speed limit all the more important,” Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said.
When outdoor dining began around the end of June, the Police Department’s safety division requested the placement of two electronic speed signs on Main Street.
One large sign reading, “No U Turns; drive with care; 25 mph zone,” is placed outside the Public Safety Center. And at the intersection of Central, North Main and Elm streets, a smaller sign displays drivers’ speed as they pass it.
“I think the speed limit signs are a good idea. I love that the restaurants now have outdoor dining and it makes the town really comfortable,” said Sally Conway of Shipman Road, who was sitting outside the Dunkin’ store on Main Street on Sunday morning.
Conway said she thinks there’s nothing wrong with enforcing stricter speed restrictions downtown, given the circumstances.
“I don’t feel it’s a negative . ... but I am not shopping down here,” she said concerning a potential shortage of parking. “There is off-street parking and there’s the municipal lot, so when we come into town, we park in those lots.”
Similarly, James Davies of North Andover, who comes to Andover to dine frequently, said he’s happy police have taken extra steps to protect those eating outside.
“Parking can be tight,” he said. “But if (people) are sitting outside, you’ve got to slow down.”
Flanagan said police are largely concerned with protecting pedestrians.
“The police aren’t setting up speed traps. Enforcement is generally limited to making sure drivers let people cross at crosswalks,” he said.
“Overall, I think the state of downtown is very positive if we are measuring success by the number of people who have returned to support the downtown businesses. We just want to make it is a safe experience for everyone involved.”