ANDOVER — Interim School Superintendent Claudia Bach has settled her six-month contract with the school district.
She will be paid $100,000 to finish out the school year between Jan. 1 and June 30, according to her contract provided by the school district officials.
“We are pleased that Dr. Bach is committed to our students and educators,’’ said School Committee Chair Shannon Scully. “Her willingness to accept the challenges of leading a district during the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to her devotion to the Andover community. Even though it is a temporary position, we look forward to her returning to bring stability during this time.”
Bach is returning to the district where she was a superintendent from 1998 to 2010. She replaces former Superintendent Shelley Burman, who resigned for personal reasons.
Bach said the biggest challenge facing Andover schools is the pandemic — keeping students and teachers healthy while providing a quality education.
“I am honored that the School Committee has appointed me the interim superintendent of Andover Public Schools,’’ she said. “I look forward to serving a district dear to my heart.
“My first responsibility will be ensuring the health and safety of our children as COVID-19 surges,’’ she said. “At the same time, I will support our teachers as they work tirelessly to provide the best educational opportunities possible for our students under incredibly challenging conditions. I am eager to reach out to our families so that they can communicate to me their concerns and suggestions. I want to learn what we’ve done well and where we can improve. I am ready to get to work.”