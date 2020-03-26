ANDOVER — The search is on for a new principal of Andover High School.
On Wednesday night, the high school's current principal, Philip Conrad, accepted a position as superintendent of the Bedford schools.
Conrad announced his departure in an email sent out to staff and families Thursday morning.
"I look back on my five years at AHS with great pride," he wrote. "I am grateful to have worked with so many dedicated faculty and staff, and our committed and conscientious parents and community members. Our students and families are amazing and I am honored to have been a part of the Andover community."
Conrad will begin his new job on July 1 and Superintendent Sheldon Berman says the high school is going to have to hire someone by then, even if it is on an interim basis.
While Berman says he's sad to see Conrad go, he thinks this move is in the best interest of the principal's career and highlights the excellent work he has done as principal of Andover High School.
"Philip Conrad is an exemplary administrator," Berman said. "He has been outstanding at the work he has been able to accomplish at the high school. .. He’s done a good job of managing difficult issues and he’s done it with a lot of integrity. I think Bedford chose well. He is ready for a superintendency."
Berman said the school plans to start a national search for a new principal next week.
Once resumes start coming in, a screening committee composed of high school parents, teachers, students and administrators will recommend four or five candidates to a committee of administrators who will narrow the candidate pool down. Berman and the schools' human resource director will then conduct the final interviews.
"It is a little bit late in the year," Berman said of beginning a search for a new principal. "My hope is that Andover is an attractive place to be a principal and the district is an attractive place to be a part of."