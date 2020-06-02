ANDOVER — Akin to the Beastie Boys declaring, "You've got to fight, for your right, to paaaarrty," a group of parents with graduating seniors are fighting for their right to have an in-person commencement ceremony.
The parents, with the support of their children, have posted an online petition that has garnered hundreds of "signatures" and dozens of comments supporting the effort.
"We want a graduation for our graduates, and if the state says it's OK, there's no reason the town of Andover shouldn't do it," said Kelley Atwood, whose son Joey is graduating this year. "We feel as if we are getting the runaround."
Dan O'Toole, whose daughter Monique is also in the class of 2020, agreed.
"We've gone to the School Committee, the superintendent, and everybody punts it," he said. "They say it's an operational issue, that it's (high school principal) Phil Conrad's job. But he's leaving July 1 and the governor says we can't hold a graduation until after July 19. It's a catch-22: He's handling it but he's not working here anymore."
Conrad is taking a new job as superintendent of schools in Bedford. His last day is June 30.
Conrad said Monday he is working on a plan for a possible outdoor graduation, adding that he would be happy to return to Andover to take part in a ceremony.
"I have committed to attending graduation should it be an in-person event after June 30," he said. "There is nothing that I would like to do more than congratulate the class of 2020 in person for all of their accomplishments. I respect them too much to not be available to celebrate their achievements with them."
However, he said, it's up to local authorities, based on guidance from the state, to decide where and how to hold a graduation safely.
"I am currently working with Andover police and Andover health division so that we can discuss our options," he said. "Once we have guidance from these key decision makers, I will be back in touch with the entire school community."
The coronavirus pandemic has shut down not only the economy, but also any large gatherings such as graduations, concerts, parades and fireworks displays, among other popular, summer events.
However, Gov. Charlie Baker has said that after July 19, outdoor graduation ceremonies would be allowed, as long as strict safety protocols are followed to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.
Kelley Atwood's son Joey said he hopes something happens.
"I think it would be nice to get something, after going through the whole school program for 12 years," he said. "They gave us our caps and gowns, which I'm going to wear when I get my diploma on Tuesday. I will walk across the Collins Center stage after dropping off my books, pick up my diploma and leave. It doesn't seem very rewarding."
According to guidelines released by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, ceremonies held before July 19 must be virtual, or in "extremely limited circumstances," such as the way the high school handed out diplomas Monday and Tuesday of this week.
However, according to DESE, after July 19 outdoor ceremonies can be held under specific guidelines and assuming the public health data supports the continued opening of the state.
The guidelines for open-air ceremonies are exhaustive, covering everything from seating and crowd movement, to attendance limitations and mask-wearing protocols.
But parents like O'Toole and Atwood say where there's a will, there's a way.
"If the state says go ahead, and the governor told us we could, and the health department has to say it's OK, then why not?" Atwood asked. "We have 420 graduates, so even if we couldn't do them all together, maybe we could break the class in half or into thirds, so at least you have a chunk of kids they are graduating with."
O'Toole said possible outdoor locations include The Park, Lovely Field and the Wood Hill school, which has plenty of open space for an outdoor celebration.