ANDOVER — Attorney General Maura Healey is investigating an Andover workers compensation pharmacy that handled the most opioid pills in the state during the height of the opioid epidemic, according to data from the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Injured Workers Pharmacy, a national mail-order company, received more than 34.2 million oxycodone and hydrocodone pills between 2006 and 2012, according to the DEA.
“We are investigating whether Injured Workers Pharmacy properly dispensed controlled substances to its customers,” a Healey spokesperson said in an email.
The data about the number of pills handled by the pharmacy was released by The Washington Post last week, after a lawsuit seeking data about the DEA’s pain pill database.
Injured Workers Pharmacy handled more than 2.5 times more opioid pills than any other pharmacy in the state, according to the DEA.
“The DEA data regarding opioids received by Massachusetts pharmacies presents a misleading comparison because the quantities received by IWP are dispensed to patients across the country, whereas at least the next seven largest recipients of opioids are retail pharmacies which dispensed in small areas within the state,” said Greg Saikin, a partner in the law firm of BakerHostetler, who is representing the pharmacy.
“IWP is fully cooperating with an inquiry by the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office—and is aware that attorneys general across the country are likewise looking into all aspects of companies in the pharmacy value chain. IWP prides itself on compliance with federal and state laws, and goes above and beyond what the laws require in its commitment to patient and public safety.”