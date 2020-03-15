Andover pianist, 9, wins international music competition

ANDOVER — Valerie Armano is on her way to becoming a musical star — if she’s not there already.
The 9-year-old Bancroft School student received first place for her piano-playing in the Crescendo International Music Competition this year. The Crescendo organization selects outstanding young musicians from across the country and rewards their dedication to their craft.
Because of her exceptional ability, Valerie has already played at Carnegie Hall in New York City both this year and last year.
Valerie is the daughter of Larysa and Joseph Armano. Her musical journey began four years ago, when, at the age of 5 she began playing and practicing piano.
A popular Mozart solo piano piece called “Fur Elise” leads the list of her favorite songs to play. She also likes to play sonatinas, which are brief and technically simple.
When asked about what keeps her motivated to play the piano, Valerie said, “Mom and dad — just kidding. Music is beautiful.”
Valerie practices playing the piano every day and likes the crescendo approach to learning how to play.
“Crescendo is an instruction to increase the volume in a part of the song, sort of like typing and increasing the font size as you type,’’ she said. “A decrescendo is the opposite, where volume decreases. I think it’s soothing to hear.’’
It’s not just about the black-and-white keys for this gifted musician.
“I love reading. Mom calls me her bookworm,’’ Valerie said. “And I love my friends and cousins and, of course, TV.’’