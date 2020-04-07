ANDOVER — Police will be breaking up groups of people who are not following social distancing protocols in the the town's parking lots and fields.
That's according to a statement that was posted to the town's website Tuesday afternoon. Town officials say that public trails, parks and playgrounds (which are closed to the public) have been overcrowded, making it hard for residents to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another.
"We have heard many reports of children crowding parks unattended," said Select Board member Dan Koh. "This puts everyone at risk and we are asking residents to respect social distancing at this time."
In lieu of popular trails, town official say residents should seek out lesser-used trails and avoid those that have lots of cars in the parking lot. All of the town's playgrounds and courts, including those at the Andover Public Schools, are closed at the present time.