ANDOVER — Police are searching for a man who fled a car accident on Interstate 93 at River Road around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The man took off toward Lawrence and police have been searching for him ever since.
Two K-9 search dogs were brought in, according to police.
A jacket the man may have been wearing was located in a tree outside a building near where the incident occurred.
The search is ongoing in the area, including near Old River Road and Campanelli Drive.
