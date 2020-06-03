ANDOVER — Town Manager Andrew Flanagan and the Police Department say they are investigating an incident involving a white man who accused a 19-year-old dark-skinned Dominican woman and lifelong Andover resident of stealing mail from her own mailbox.
The woman filmed the confrontation and posted it to a Twitter account, attracting the attention of local police and town officials.
This is the third social media post dealing with race that Andover police have investigated since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. One former Minneapolis police officer is now facing murder charges, while three other officers who were on scene have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. That incident sparked rallies and protests across the country, calling attention to the racial divide in America.
The Andover woman, Gabby Batista, said she drove to her Andover home Tuesday with a friend to check the mail at her mailbox and then intended to go out again. As she and the friend drove away from her home after she checked the mailbox, her friend noticed a man in a black Chevy Tahoe was following them, Batista said.
Batista said she and her friend stopped and that Batista asked the man, "Sir, can I help you?"
Batista said he responded, "You just took mail from that house."
Batista said she then responded, "No, I live here."
Batista said once she confronted the man, she and her friend returned to her home. Then, she said, the man pulled into her driveway. At that point, she started to film the interaction with her cell phone, she said.
On the video, Batista can be heard saying, "This is literally none of your business." The man can be heard saying, "I just wanted to make sure someone wasn't stealing something."
Batista posted the video to her Twitter account. It had been viewed more than 12,000 times as of late Wednesday night.
“If I was a white female that was doing that, then no questions would have been asked,” Batista said.
The man had not been publicly identified or charged with any crime as of Wednesday night.
"We are aware of the social media post by an Andover resident who was approached by a subject while she was retrieving mail," said Andover Police Department spokesman Lt. Ed Guy. "The post clearly shows she was concerned about the male subject. The Andover Police Department will investigate the incident to determine what happened and if appropriate, take action if needed."
On Wednesday afternoon, Flanagan said he reviewed the video.
"The town will be investigating the matter," he said.
Batista said she has lived in Andover all her life. Her parents moved to Beacon Street five years ago, she said. She said she went to high school with the son of the man who questioned her actions at the mailbox, and that he should know who she is.
“At the end of the day, I didn’t need to justify anything,” she said.
Batista had not filed a police report as of late Wednesday night.