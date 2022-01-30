ANDOVER — Parents shouldn’t fret when kindergarten sign-ups seem a little later than normal this year.
The district is pushing the starting sign-up date until March 1 because of changes to the district’s technology, said Assistant Superintendent Julie Riley.
Children who are 5-years-old on or before Aug. 31 are eligible for kindergarten.
Families with older students already enrolled in Andover schools will be able to access the sign-up through Aspen, the district’s system for managing student data.
New families will be able to enroll through the district’s website and bring their documents to their local elementary school.
For more information visit aps1.net/1126/Kindergarten-Registration.