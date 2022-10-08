Hundreds of walkers came through Andover Saturday, Oct. 2, as part of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
In all, 1,640 walkers attended, making up 255 teams.
Many of the walkers could be seen carrying orange, blue, purple and yellow flowers. The orange symbolizes those who advocate for a world without Alzheimer’s, while a purple flower represents someone who lost someone to the disease, according to the walk’s website. The blue flowers are a symbol for people living with Alzheimer’s and the yellow flower represents someone caring for a person with Alzheimer’s.
Speakers at the event included CBS reporter and Andover native Christina Rex.
Andover served as the northeastern Massachusetts location for the nationwide walk. The event is also held in more than 600 other communities across the country.
As of Oct. 4, the walk has raised $475,032 with a goal of reaching $600,000 by Dec. 31.
For more information on the organization, to donate and to find other walks visit act.alz.org.
