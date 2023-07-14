ANDOVER — Almost $1 million in Andover’s American Rescue Plan funds will be reallocated toward recreation and safety improvements after the Select Board approved the change on Tuesday night.
Of the $925,000 in ARPA funds $200,000 will go to public safety improvements. These improvements will be guided by recommendations that emerge following a Road Safety Audit of Elm Square and other traffic assessments in the coming months.
The audit was launched after a five-year-old girl was killed while crossing Elm Square in May. After the tragedy the town has increased its focus on pedestrian safety and community groups have also taken up the cause.
A 78-year-old woman was also struck and killed on Elm Street in April 2022.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said the new funding will allow the town to make pedestrian safety improvements faster by circumventing the need for Town Meeting approval for the projects.
The rest of the funding — $725,000 — will go toward the creation of an ADA accessible rail trail at Haggetts Pond. The paved trail will be the first town-sponsored accessible and ADA compliant trail in Andover. This project is also being partially funded by a $500,000 state grant.
The majority of the funding, $700,000, will come from a reserve account. The rest, $225,000, will come from sources that either can’t be spent in time of the deadline or are no longer needed, according to the town’s website.
ARPA funds must be committed by December 31, 2024, and spent by December 31, 2026.
In total the town received $10,867,057 in ARPA funds with the majority of the money going toward infrastructure improvements including $2.8 million for water transmission lines and $1.5 million for town building improvements.
