ANDOVER — Surrounded by fire engines and wreaths covered in red, white and blue flowers, first responders and community members remembered the thousands lost on 9/11, including four locals at a ceremony held in front of the Town Offices on Monday.
“Across the country numerous events are held on this day, to honor the loss of thousands of lives,” Mark Comeiro, director of Veterans Services said. “This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the horrific attacks on the United States that took the lives of 2,977 people.”
Rev. Jon Paul, senior pastor at the Free Christian Church, led a prayer at the ceremony.
“We also mourn the loss of our sense of innocence and safety that day,” said Paul. “For many the wounds of that morning remain fresh.”
Comeiro said the flowers they placed that day spoke of the “beauty and brevity of life” and “represent our commitment to remember Andover’s residents who were victims of the horrific attacks on 9/11.”
Betty Ong, 45, was a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11.
“Before it struck the World Trade Centers north tower Betty Ong made a phone call becoming the first to alert anyone on the ground about that day’s terror,” he said.
Millie Naiman, 71, was a passenger on the same flight. Naiman was traveling to visit her grandchildren in California.
Christopher Morrison, 34, was attending a conference on the 107th floor of the World Trade Center’s north tower, said Comeiro.
Len Taylor, 44, was traveling for business on American Airlines Flight 77.
Later in the day on Monday, Kim Cole paused to reflect at the flowers.
Cole, who has lived in Andover for 10 years, was working in a doctor’s office in Brookline on the day of the terrorist attacks. One of the doctor’s patients, Neilie Casey, was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 11, which terrorists flew into the World Trade Center, killing everyone on board. Cole said she reflects on Casey, and the fate of Casey’s family, every year on the anniversary of the attacks.
“We are humbled by the bravery of first responders, the kindness of strangers and the unity of people that was experienced through this tragedy,” said Paul.
