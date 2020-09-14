ANDOVER — More than 800 people traveling from states deemed to be high risk for the transmission of the coronavirus are landing in Andover, according to Director of Public Health Thomas Carbone.
Carbone said that as of Sept. 1, 809 people coming to Andover had filled out the Massachusetts Travel Form.
The travel form is part of a set of new orders that became effective Aug. 1.
On the form, which asks visitors to the state to provide their contact information and Massachusetts destination, travelers are required to state that they will remain in quarantine for 14 days if they have not received a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of their arrival.
In addition, travelers can say that they plan to get tested for the coronavirus and will remain in quarantine until they get a negative test result.
Anyone who is required to fill out the form and fails to do so is subject to a $500-a-day fine.
“There is no forced quarantine,” said Carbone. “(The state’s website) says you should be in quarantine if you have traveled from one of these (high-risk states).”
Forty of the country’s 50 states have been deemed high risk for the coronavirus by Massachusetts.
States that are not high-risk are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and West Virginia.
Carbone said that as of the morning of Sept. 2, there had been 354 total cases of the coronavirus (active and inactive) in Andover. At that time there were about five active cases of the coronavirus in town, he added.
Carbone noted that interstate travel has not been one of the main modes of transmission in Andover.