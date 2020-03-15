ANDOVER — An Andover resident has tested presumptively positive for coronavirus, according to a report from town officials.
A notification was posted to the town's website Sunday afternoon alerting the public to the case. No other information, including the person's gender, was released.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said the person has been following all quarantine protocols.
“I don't know where they got it, but I am confident the individual had no interactions in the school community," he said. "But I want to make it clear — that fact should not keep people from taking the proper precautions.”
Meanwhile, Select Board member Dan Koh said despite the news, Andover is well prepared for the coronavirus situation.
"The report of a new coronavirus case is troubling for the residents of Andover,'' Koh said. "The town under Andrew's Town Manager Flanagan) leadership had been preparing for a potential case and I have full faith in their ability to execute. I encourage all residents to visit the town of Andover's website for updates and and guidance."
He added, "Young people should be cognizant that just because you don't have symptoms doesn't mean you are not a carrier, and could potentially pass it off to someone more vulnerable."
The town has created a Coronavirus Emergency Management Team to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is comprised of the town manager's office, the town's Health Division, the Police Department, Fire Rescue, the Department of Community Services, the Memorial Hall Library, the town's Information Technology Department and the Facilities Department.
The Coronavirus Emergency Management Team has developed a website to serve as a resource for the community — http://www.andoverma.gov/coronavirus.
Officials said the team will continue to meet to modify the town's plans in response to the pandemic.