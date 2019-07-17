ANDOVER — The Public Works Department is monitoring a large water main break that happened in North Reading on a distribution line fed from Andover, according to the town's website.
Residents and businesses in the eastern part of town should not experience any disruption in service, but officials said they could see discolored water.
The eastern part of town runs from High Street to the north, Main Street and Sunset Rock Road to the west, North Reading to the south, and North Andover to the east.
The town's website said the DPW will take any needed action.