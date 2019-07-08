Andover's 'Concerts in The Park' start July 10

ANDOVER — The free "Concerts in The Park" series, held on Wednesday evenings during the summer in Andover, is as traditional as drippy ice cream in a waffle cone.
The popular live music series has attracted listeners of all ages over the years, and this summer is no different as the series begins Wednesday, July 10.
In addition, young listeners are getting a special live concert treat this summer, as the town’s Recreation Department is hosting two morning concerts just for the kids. It’s the first time that a free concert geared for preschoolers will be held in the summer at The Park.
“We just wanted to do something fun and different for the kids,” said Kourtney Crampton, program assistant at the Recreation Department. “Parents came to us with the idea, so interest is there.”
Here is the schedule of concerts this summer (all events begin at 6 p.m.):
July 10: Yoke Shire. Rain date is Thursday, July 11.
July 17: The Redeemers. Rain date is Thursday, July 18.
July 24: Jazz Disciples. Rain date is Thursday, July 25.
July 31: Katrina Marie Band. Rain date is Thursday, Aug. 22.
Aug. 7: Rico Barr. Rain date is Thursday, Aug. 8.
Aug. 14: Mystic River Band. Rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 21.
MORNING CONCERTS FOR KIDS
Events are held Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. and are geared toward ages 1 to 6.
July 17: Matt Heaton & The Outside Toys. Rain date is Monday, July 22.
Aug. 7: Wayne from Maine. Rain date is Thursday, Aug. 8.