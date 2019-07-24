Andover's Yip named U.S. Girls' Junior Chess Champion, again  

ANDOVER — Carissa Yip, a 16-year-old Phillips Academy student, has impressed the country once again with another major milestone in her chess-playing career.
Yip secured her second consecutive U.S. Girls' Junior Chess Championship win in the tournament that ran from July 10 to July 20. It was held in St. Louis, Missouri — the nation's chess capital.
Yip, the youngest ever chess player to reach the title of Expert, took home $3,000 and an invitation to compete in next year's U.S. Women's Championship. She placed eighth in this year's competition among the most talented women in the country.
“I’m already looking forward to 2020 and playing in the U.S. Women’s Championship,” Yip said in a written statement. “There are so many talented women here in the U.S., and I feel like I made great progress here that will hopefully carry over to a bigger tournament.”
But Yip's victories don't come easy, as she practices six hours a day with several coaches, and on websites like The Chess Mentor. She previously told The Andover Townsman, a sister paper to The Eagle-Tribune, the level of chess she plays at requires a lot of studying of positional ideas and tactical concepts.
Yip learned to play from her father, Percy Yip, at age 6, and was beating him at the game he introduced her to within a year. By the time she was 8, Yip had a rating from the U.S. Chess Federation, and her titles have only grown over the years.
Even though she just secured a victory, there is little time to celebrate, as her training for next year's competition has already begun. Calling from her chess camp in St. Louis, she told The Eagle-Tribune Wednesday about her next steps and her intense training schedule.
"Right now at camp, we are working on chess from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day," she said. "Usually at home by myself, I play around six hours a day."
When Yip trains at home, she focuses largely on her opening and conditioning tactics, preparing herself for any situation that could arise during a match. She said chess training doesn't really require playing against other people.
"There are a lot of patterns in chess, and most of your training is focused around being present," she said.
Her key to success?
"Preparing for your opponents' openings, and hoping to surprise them so you can get an advantage."
Yip will soon start her junior year at Phillips Academy. Though she said the school presents a challenging environment, and her upcoming year is expected to be difficult with preparation for the SATs, she hopes she will be able to find time to play chess on the weekends.