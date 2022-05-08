ANDOVER — A labor shortage, routes with too many stops and widespread road construction in town have conspired to create a problem with late school buses, according to officials from Beacon Mobility, which provides transportation services for the school district.
During an Andover School Committee meeting on March 28, Pete Delani, director of customer relations for the company, answered questions about the problem, which has plagued the school system for most of the recent school year.
Delani said these problems had caused some buses to be occasionally late and a few to be chronically late. The meeting culminated with the School Committee voting to renew their contract with the bus company for another year.
Delani said that while the shortage of drivers was less prevalent in Andover, it still impacted the district because it made it difficult to replace drivers when they called out sick.
“We get the call at 5 a.m. We don’t have a spare driver. Now we have to fold routes into each other,” said Delani.
The staffing shortages were also caused by the shifting demographics in the workforce, said Delani. Delani said that of the mostly older population that drove buses, many had retired in the “great resignation,” which had forced the company to look elsewhere for drivers.
Delani said the company would be opening up a recruitment center in Lawrence.
Another roadblock, said Delani, was training. Delani said Beacon Mobility had begun to lobby the state to reduce the requirements for getting a CDL License. He said the license required drivers to know how to “go under the hood.” Delani said they didn’t have a need for their drivers to able to fix a bus.
Another factor in delays, Delani said, was certain bus routes having too many stops. Delani said that while the average number of stops per bus route in the district is 18.5, 23% of routes have more than 27 stops and another 23% have fewer than 10.
Lisa Alterisio, vice president of operations for Van Pool, a subsidiary of Beacon Mobility, said there were also problems with substitute bus drivers missing stops and having to turn around. Alterisio said the substitutes were missing these stops because they had previously been made at the behest of parents and therefore wouldn’t be on the list of stops given to substitute drivers.
Alterisio said that substitute drivers also have trouble because by law they can’t use their phones to navigate and are stuck with either paper or small GPS systems that they can barely make out. Alterisio said the company is working on rolling out a better system with larger screens that include audio directions as well as visuals. They are also working to develop and test an app to track buses so that parents can know when their buses are going to be late.
Delani said the company had in the past had poor communication with the school district and was working on improving that aspect of their work. Delani also said that it hadn’t been clear where the gaps in the drivers were due to inaccurate data they were receiving.
In order to combat the problem on their end the School Committee discussed combining some stops in order to shorten waits.
“There will be some tough decisions,” said Paul Szymanski, assistant superintendent for Finance and Administration. However, Szymanski said, stops would only be eliminated as long as the stops were safe for the children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.