ANDOVER — The Andover School Committee unanimously approved a plan Thursday night to send kindergarteners and first graders back to school buildings four days a week.
The elementary school principals who presented and parents were excited about the plan that will increase their in-person class time by two days, starting March 8.
“We’re really excited to bring back our youngest friends to our school," said Jason DiCarlo, principal of Sanborn Elementary.
The plan is for all five elementary school buildings — Bancroft, High Plain, Sanborn, South and West — to operate Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The district will continue deep cleaning on Wednesdays, along with holding professional development.
Currently, students come in two days a week and are virtual three days, so the number of students in the building at a time is greatly reduced to allow for adequate spacing. Each class has two cohorts coming in on differing days to maintain social distancing.
The elementary school principals prioritized bringing the youngest learners back to school for more in-person time because they are learning critical literacy skills and building friendships — both of which are easier in person the principals said. The youngest students are also most amenable to change, which will be needed to accommodate everyone with health and safety guidelines, the principals said.
Lunch is still the biggest obstacle because students need to be separated by six feet when not wearing masks, according to state guidelines.
"Our young ones are smaller and more flexible and can sit where we tell them to and they are just so excited to be back in school," said Michelle Costa, principal at Bancroft Elementary.
The youngest students especially exude “happiness and smiles" when back in school, said Jennifer Hunt, principal of West Elementary. "I was in a class today and they were beaming, and happy to be together.”
Desks will be moved closer to be separated by three feet instead of the current six.
Committee members stressed this decision was easier because students have worn masks routinely, are washing their hands and keeping their distance.
"My kids are almost better at wearing their masks than me," said committee member Lauren Conoscenti.
The principals are also asking that parents reconsider transportation and that students take the bus so parent drop-offs do not become more chaotic as more students come back to the building. The principals will ask parents about transportation and other questions in a survey being sent out Friday.
The state recently changed its guidelines to allow more students on buses without needing to reduce capacity as long as students wore masks. When the state removed that guideline it allowed them to bring back more students, principals said.
During the public commentary portion of the meeting, two teachers — Diane Waddell, Sanborn's music teacher and Elizabeth Wright, a math teacher at Doherty Middle School — did ask the committee to wait until teachers were vaccinated before extending the in-school time and reducing the space between students.
"We have not heard back any negative feedback from teachers in (kindergarten and first grade)... my sense is they are supportive of the change," said Tracey Spruce, a School Committee member.
Parents did ask that school officials keep moving ahead to allow more students back into classrooms. Currently, there is no set timeline for bringing more students back.