ANDOVER — The School Committee is set to discuss school start times Thursday, June 17 at its meeting.
The committee has been preparing to vote on potentially delaying the start of the school day by hosting two informal meetings for parents to voice their concerns earlier this month. A survey is also available online through Wednesday.
The committee has been looking into changing the school start times since 2018, and the committee looking into it published a study in June 2020.
A letter from School Committee Chair Susan McCready to parents says that "The leading scenario under consideration for next year would have the start time at Andover High remain at 8:15 a.m., move middle schools to the same 8:15 a.m. start for transportation efficiency and student health benefit, and shift elementary schools to a 9:00 a.m. start."
This year, because of the pandemic, the committee did change the high school's start time to 8:15 a.m. from 7:45 a.m. the year prior because they could not bus students, McCready wrote.