ANDOVER — The School Committee voted 3-2 in favor of a hybrid model for reopening the public school system in the fall.
A "Remote Academy” will also be available for parents who decide their children will take classes remotely and not physically attend school.
“The hybrid model is the best of both worlds in a sense,” said Superintendent Sheldon Berman, who recommended it to the School Committee.
He said the model enables “students and teachers to meet face-to-face and to work face-to-face.”
The decision was made at Monday night’s School Committee meeting. Two members, Paul Murphy and Tracey Spruce, voted against the hybrid model.
Spruce, who was in support of an online model, says the risks outweigh the rewards of returning to school.
“The reason I voted to start remotely is because I haven't seen any scientific studies confirming it is safe to gather indoors, in large groups, even with masks, hand hygiene and physical distance,” said Spruce. “The anecdotal data seems to support it is safe, but that's just not the same as a longitudinal scientific study.”
Spruce added that she would have preferred to phase in a hybrid model over the course of the school year.
“I would have liked to see the district phase in groups of students by need and grade, starting with special education and cohorts of kindergarten, sixth grade, and ninth grade,” she said. “I think that would have allowed us to test out the logistics of the hybrid model and minimize the potential risks of bringing an entire cohort back at once.”
Meanwhile, Berman says that the hybrid model is not infallible but largely safe because the school system has followed all the official safety guidance coming from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Andover and across the state is actually “pretty low.”
“We are following all the CDC and local health protocols. Rita Casper, our nurse coordinator, has done a terrific job in putting forward protocols that are going to be effective for us,” Berman said.
In the hybrid model, which is effectively a schedule of combined in-person and online learning, all students will be divided into two cohorts (called cohorts A and B).
Cohort A will attend school Monday and Tuesday, and Cohort B will attend school Thursday and Friday. On Wednesdays, there will be online learning for both cohorts A and B.
School officials say that having both groups home on Wednesday will allow for deep cleaning of the schools to take place.
In addition, kindergarten to grade 5 siblings will be kept in the same cohorts in the fall. Siblings who take the bus together may sit in the same seats as well.
The School Committee also voted to submit a report to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education detailing back-to-school plans; DESE required all schools in the state to come up with in-person, hybrid and entirely online options.
The School Committee then voted on their preferred model.
School officials say that in the coming days the district is going to provide further details on both the hybrid and Remote Academy return-to-school options through email and on the Andover Public Schools website.
The Return-to-School Task Force is going to hold a public forum Thursday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. The forum can be watched on Andover public access TV (Comcast channel 99, Verizon channel 43) or live-streamed at www.andovertv.org.