ANDOVER — West Middle School is going fully remote until Jan. 4.
The decision to shut down the school was made following “recent contact tracing efforts,” according to a letter to families from Principal Timothy Corkery.
The letter did not specify how many coronavirus cases prompted the shutdown. But according to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are two active cases among students and school personnel.
“I recognize this situation will create some concern in our community,” Corkery wrote. “This decision was made in collaboration with the Town of Andover’s Health Division and APS’s Director of Nursing.”
All classes will be held online except for Mrs. Ohlenbusch’s Excel program, which will continue in-person instruction.