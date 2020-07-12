ANDOVER — School districts across the region face an uncertain future as they try to prepare for the coming academic year.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues, it's unclear what mode of teaching will be used — children back in classrooms or learning remotely from home, or perhaps a mix of both.
What will the physical arrangement of classrooms be to keep students socially distant and safe? Will there be sports and other after-school activities, and if so how will they operate to keep students healthy?
In Andover another question has emerged. It is leaving teachers and other school staff members uncertain of their pay and even whether they will have jobs in the coming academic year.
Many employees of Andover public schools are at risk of suffering pay cuts or losing their positions because the proposed school budget for the 2020-2021 year includes a $1.1 million cut in personnel spending.
Superintendent Sheldon Berman announced the anticipated cut in a recent public hearing on the proposed budget.
Berman said the reductions in personnel costs will largely result from negotiated settlements with school workers unions. No details about cuts that could come from those negotiations are available.
The proposed school budget for the coming year was $89.2 million, an increase of nearly 3.9 percent over the previous year. Due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, however, cuts including those by Town Manager Andrew Flanagan are forcing Berman to reduce the proposed budget for the 2020-2021 year.
Berman said he plans to cover many of the cuts and other budget shortfalls with the $1.1 million reduction in personnel spending, leaving teachers and other school workers uncertain of their futures.
He said talks with unions will determine if the $1.1 million cut can be made.
“We are in negotiations and we hope that we can reduce our personnel cost by $1.1 million,” Berman said.
Berman has asked the School Committee not to vote on the budget until Andover finds out how much state aid Andover schools will receive.