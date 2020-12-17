ANDOVER — All Andover public schools will be remote starting Dec. 21 until winter break, according to an email sent by Superintendent Sheldon Berman.
"As a result of the increase in positive cases within the Andover community, operational and staffing challenges and with guidance from the Andover Health Division and our APS Nursing staff, we have made the decision that all schools will move into remote learning effective Monday, December 21, 2020 in order to protect students and staff and to mitigate the threat of transmission," Berman wrote.
Students in cohorts B and C are expected to attend school Friday, except at Doherty Middle School and West Middle School because those schools went remote earlier in the week.
After going remote, students and staff will not return to in-person hybrid learning until Jan. 11, according to the email. Previous plans called for students to resume hybrid classes on Jan. 4, but that week will now be remote, according to the email.
This will allow for the school nurses to conduct contact tracing because the state has experienced delays, Berman said.
Schools across the district have been switching between remote and hybrid learning much of the past month as COVID-19 cases mount in Andover. According to the school district, there are 45 active cases in the district as of Thursday.