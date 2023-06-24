ANDOVER — A local Girl Scout has been elected to serve on the board of directors for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts (GSEMA). GSEMA is the 10th largest Girl Scout council in the country, according to a press release from the organization.
Natalia Salinas, 17, who has been a Girl Scout for the past 12 years, was elected to the board during the group’s annual meeting on May 11. Scouts are elected to the board both to gain experience and to provide a different perspective from the adult members.
She also recently attained a Gold Award for a project designed to inspire middle school aged Latina girls to pursue STEM. For her project Salinas introduced female speakers involved in the STEM field to the students.
Salinas said her parents had always made sure that she could pursue a science career if she wished too and wanted to make sure other girls knew they could as well.
Working with the Lawrence Public library she brought in speakers at different points in their career, including a college student and a CEO. Students also worked on engineering projects at the event.
“I am so excited to welcome Natalia to our Board of Directors,” said Barbara Fortier, chief executive officer in a press release. “Girl Scouts creates tomorrow’s leaders and what better way than having Girl Scouts on our Board of Directors. The Girl Scouts that serve on our Board of Directors are able to learn about governance, operations and fundraising, and in turn provide the Girl Scout perspective in our meetings.”
GSEMA is made up of 20,000 girls, 10,000 volunteers and operates in 178 communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.