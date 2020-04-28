ANDOVER — The Select Board has picked tentative target dates for the town election and Town Meeting.
Town election is tentatively scheduled for June 9 and Town Meeting is scheduled for June 22.
"We wanted to get something out there to prepare as things open up," said Select Board member Alex Vispoli.
He added, "We wanted to target a couple of dates to start for planning purposes and as things unfold we will adapt from there."
According to Vispoli, the Select Board was told the town election had to be held this fiscal year by the Secretary of State's office. However, Town Meeting can take place during the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1. The town charter states that the town election has to precede Town Meeting.
"We wanted to target a couple of dates to start for planning purposes and as things unfold we will adapt from there," said Vispoli.
On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that the state's stay-at-home advisory and non-essential business closures will be extended to May 18.
Vispoli said that the town's decision to hold the election depends on the governor's orders.
"We set target dates understanding that things will come into focus based on the governor’s guidance," he said.