ANDOVER — The discussion of what is next for Andover Youth Services begins Monday night as the Select Board is set to discuss appointing an interim director, according to its recently released agenda.
The department has been effectively without a director since February when Bill Fahey was placed on leave amid an investigation of alleged misconduct. He was fired in May.
The meeting to appoint a new interim director comes after the Select Board met Thursday morning in a session closed to the public to discuss Fahey's lawsuit accusing the town of wrongful termination and defamation. Another secret session to discuss is planned for Monday before the board's public meeting, according to the agenda.
All five members of the board — Chris Huntress, Annie Gilbert, Alex Vispoli, Laura Gregory and Richard Howe — voted unanimously to go into the closed session with Town Manager Andrew Flanagan, Assistant Town Manager Patrick Lawlor, Human Resources Director Jessica Porter and Town Clerk Austin Simko.
The town's lawyer, Tom Urbelis, along with attorney Leonard Kesten, who was hired specifically for Fahey's case, were also present.
Fahey was accused of a broad spectrum of misconduct in a 140-page report by Regina Ryan of Discrimination and Harassment Solutions.
Ryan outlined a pattern of the Youth Services director overstepping professional boundaries when working with youth, as well as a lack of referrals to appropriate professionals for youth with mental health issues.
Flanagan said in light of this, the town will reassess the current counseling and social work services provided by AYS.
Also, since the town's investigation, a former state inspector general has said direct payments made to Fahey and other AYS employees by the Andover Youth Foundation, which were indicated in text messages sent and received by Fahey on his town-issued cell phone, may have broken state ethics laws.
Four full-time staff members at Andover Youth Services, including Assistant Director Glenn Wilson, also appear to been paid by the foundation, according to those messages. Wilson said he had no comment about the pay arrangement. The other three full-time staff members did not respond to a request for comment.
The payments appear to violate terms of the Independent Employees Association's contract with the town. Union President Theresa Peznola said no one at the union knew about them, and the union will cooperate with the town in any investigation.
“The union leadership will work diligently on behalf of its members, including AYS staff, and with the town’s leadership, to obtain the facts of this matter and will cooperate in any investigation the town deems necessary,” she wrote in a statement.
The Select Board meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Memorial Hall Library.