ANDOVER — In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Select Board voted unanimously to push back the town election during a special meeting Monday night.
"A postponement of the election, though not ideal, is the safest choice for both the voters of Andover and the staff who work so hard to make sure our elections go well," said Dan Koh, a member of the Select Board.
Andover voters are currently scheduled to hit the polls Tuesday, March 24. Select Board members want to postpone the election.
The board's motion contains four avenues that can be taken to accomplish this. Each needs either judicial or gubernatorial approval.
The first option requests a written order from Gov. Charlie Baker stating that postponement is consistent with his executive order made Sunday night, which prohibits gatherings of 25 people or more.
A second is a request for the governor and Legislature to pass legislation proposed by the secretary of the Commonwealth giving communities authority to enact such postponements.
A third authorizes the town manager to file court action.
The final option, called a “Governor’s Bill,” asks Baker to file legislation on the Select Board’s behalf.
Town Clerk Austin Simko said during the meeting that the town of Wellesley postponed its election by using the third avenue. This means is often used in the event of snow storms.
However, the avenue Wellesley used cannot be pursued by Andover on Tuesday because the state’s courts were closed Monday and will also be Tuesday.
Until approval of the motion is given by the governor or the courts, the election is scheduled for March 24.
“It’s a little bit of a nuanced question but we are trying to communicate it clearly,” Simko said. “The election is scheduled for March 24 and that has not changed, but we have taken these actions to try to get a postponement so it’s almost like continue to get ready to vote or behave as you would.”
Two of the town official races this year are contested. The races are as follow:
Select Board Chair Laura Gregory is facing opposition from 21-year-old Stephen Prochniak for one open seat.
Three people — Shishan Wang, Lauren Conoscenti and Amy Hafensteiner — are vying for one spot on the School Committee.
Two people — Paul MacKay and Donald Schroeder — are vying for two open Punchard Free School Trustees seats.
Meanwhile, Sheila Doherty and Margaret O'Connor are running unopposed for moderator and Andover's Housing Authority.