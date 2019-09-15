The state budget, signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in July, included $150,000 for the Senior Center renovation — a project that will expand the existing center and transform it into an emergency shelter.
The money was specifically earmarked in the budget for the Senior Center following the critical role it played as an emergency shelter in Andover during the Sept. 13, 2018, gas disaster, said Paul MacKay, chairman of the Council on Aging.
MacKay said people slept on cots in the center for weeks following the disaster.
The Senior Center does not fully qualify as an emergency shelter the way it stands today, due to the lack of showers and shortage of food storage and overall space.
"We are going to use it (the money) for the expansion of the facilities that we need to make it an emergency shelter," MacKay said, adding that the money from the state budget was not earmarked toward a specific part of the renovation project.
The $150,000 will go toward the installation of showers and the expansion of freezer space, he said.
At Town Meeting in April, voters overwhelmingly approved $4.5 million for the project. Then at Special Town Meeting in June, voters approved an additional $500,000 for the project from the portion of money Andover received in the $80 million settlement with Columbia Gas.
About $700,000 from the Wood Fund, a large family donation made in 2013 for senior programming efforts, also went toward the project.
Fundraising efforts by the Andover Senior Community Friends have also been ongoing for the renovations since October 2018. About 70% of the $500,000 goal has been reached, a total of $343,000 in donations or pledges, MacKay said.
The work on the center is expected to begin before the end of the year. MacKay said the design for the updated Senior Center is complete and the construction drawings are expected to be finished by the end of the month.
He said the plan is to have the project go out to bid at the end of October or beginning of November, with the hope of breaking ground in December. The architects, BH+A, said construction is estimated to take between 12 and 18 months.
The planned renovations will give the center an additional 3,000 square feet of space and open up the existing space, allowing the facility to meet the needs of the seniors. The work will also make the center more easily accessible and ADA compliant.