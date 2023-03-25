ANDOVER — Next weekend students from Andover High School will be heading to the John Hancock Center in Boston to perform the play “Advice for Astronauts.” But they are not just performing, they are also competing. For the first time since before the pandemic the AHS Drama Guild will be competing in the Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild state finals.
“It’s like March Madness for theater kids,” said the guild’s director, Susan Choquette.
The competition started off with 90 schools and has been whittled down to the 14 that will be competing at the finals.
“The stakes are definitely higher,” said sophomore Carmina Merrill. “I guess it just puts a bit more pressure on you knowing that people are watching and analyzing, versus just doing it for an audience of your family.”
But she added that it is still a lot of fun.
After every performance the guild’s performance is judged and they are given feedback on their performance.
“What they liked, what they didn’t like, notes for next practice or rehearsal, if you move on,” Merrill said. “And you take all those things into consideration and it changes it a little bit for you.”
The notes result in the play changing over the course of multiple performances.
The plot of the play, which was written by Boston-based playwright Walt McGough, revolves around astronauts on the eve of a mission.
The play is used to tell a story about relationships between people, said senior Ava Vassilopoulos, who plays an astronaut named Cameron.
“It’s a really beautiful piece and it is just there to make people happy and make people connected,” said Vassilopoulos.
Senior Andrew Magner added that the play is full of metaphors, especially the rocket ship.
“Growing up, risk-taking,” Magner said. “Moving forward in life.”
The competition also presents challenges for the students working behinds the scenes. One of these challenges is time.
“We have five minutes to put the set on stage and we have five minutes to take it off,” said stage manager and senior Skylar Hiort. “If we go over those times for either one, we are just out.”
She adds her job involves giving cues, which can be nerve wracking.
“A miscue on my part could be us moving on or not,” Hiort said.
Despite the pressure Hiort enjoys the role.
“I enjoy being a leader,” she said.
She said she has also enjoyed bonding with everyone on the crew.
On the technical side of the play, Calvin Kinley works on designing and programming the lights. Kinley said he reads the script numerous times and takes notes on what sort of emotional responses he wants to evoke.
“It contributes a lot to the atmosphere of the production,” he said.
Choquette said the Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild has been going on for around 90 years. She added this will be the first time the event is back to normal since the pandemic.
She said that besides being a competition the event is also about appreciating everyone’s work.
“Everybody watches every play, because theater needs audience,” Choquette said.
The group will be holding a dress rehearsal on Wednesday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m., at the Collins Center. Admission is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.