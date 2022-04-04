ANDOVER — Children usually look to adults to solve their problems, but for four fifth-graders at Sanborn Elementary School, it’s the other way around.
Last weekend, they took it upon themselves to try to make a difference by cleaning up trash in Lawrence, near a homeless camp.
“It took a little while but we cleaned most of the outside,” said Jadryk Villa, one of the students. The group managed to clear eight trash bags. However, Jadryk said they still had more trash left to clean.
The fifth-graders are part of a program called Aaron’s Presents. Leah Okimoto founded the program after losing her newborn son, Aaron. Okimoto said she made the program not only to inspire kids to do things to help the community, but to see helping others as a purpose in life.
“I see a lot of kids who don’t know why they are working so hard in school,’’ Okimoto said.
Nihal Patel, Aviad Berman, Jadryk Villa and Brian Yoo’s group is a prime example of what the program is trying to achieve, Okimoto said.
“Their journey definitely embodies what we are after,” Okimoto said. First, they wanted to plan sports events for other kids.
“Me and my friends just wanted to go and see what it was about,” Jadryk said. After that, Okimoto said they were hooked. Next, they decided to bring food and supplies to homeless people during the winter. Okimoto said the students began by asking the homeless people what they needed and they got it for them.
But they didn’t stop there.
“They noticed that the area where they are living was really littered with trash,” Okimoto said. “I have been going there since the pandemic started and it really has accumulated over that time and no one has picked it up.”
Okimoto said that she talked with the boys about how nobody should be living outside in the winter and nobody should be living in trash. Aviad said the most challenging part about the cleanup project was finding the camp since its location kept moving. “They moved places because people were kicking them out,” Aviad said.
Okimoto also said that while the kids’ desires can fluctuate wildly, week to week, they commit to the ideas they choose. “They surprisingly stick to their idea till they execute that project,” Okimoto said.
Aviad said their next project will be volunteering at an animal shelter. Okimoto hopes the program won’t just have an effect on kids but adults as well.
“I think it definitely inspires some adults,” said Okimoto, adding that she hopes projects like cleaning up trash pushes adults to take action on the same issues.
Okimoto said most of the organization’s funds come from individual donations and local foundations. Okimoto said their organization has about 400 participants each year with about 60 of those coming from Sanborn Elementary.
Beyond simply helping the community, Okimoto said there is a deeper goal to her program.
“Kids aren’t being given a lot of chances to do things that have a deeper meaning,” she said. “When they are doing these things they are so happy, just like free and happy that they are doing something that is important.”
This is also why Okimoto said it is important that her program be totally volunteer based.
“I wanted it to come from their heart, for them to experience giving and generosity in a really true way,” Okimoto said.
While Okimoto said the organization helps with the logistics and the funding of their projects, the rest is all them, whether it be cleaning up trash or teaching younger kids soccer. “As long as they felt like they helped even one person they are happy.”
Okimoto hopes the program will have a lasting impact on the students.
“If kids can have these experiences, like firsthand, hands-on experiences when they are young, they are more likely to grow up and keep thinking about these issues and when they have more skills and more knowledge and they are studying in high school and college even if it is not their career choice or they are not making policy, maybe they will get more involved in their communities and try to make change and solve these problems.”
