ANDOVER — Andover's teachers union and the school district are deadlocked in negotiations for this year.
The district and the Andover Education Association have been unable to agree on various aspects of the new hybrid model of learning or on the health risks at the schools, according to a statement released by the school district.
The district and union met for more than 40 hours over 12 sessions, including a day with a mediator from the Department of Labor Relations, and were unable to establish a formal Memorandum of Agreement regarding how reopening will impact educators, the statement said.
However, according to the statement, the school year will continue as planned.
"There is an obligation to bargain the impacts of these decisions, and we did that at great length with the union through the process," said Shannon Scully, chairperson of the Andover School Committee.
However, the teachers disagree that this was the district's best faith effort to find an agreement for returning to school, said Matthew Bach, president of the Andover Education Association.
"They initially said they don't have to negotiate anything and then they proceeded to (an) impasse," Bach said. "They really did not bargain in the sense that the educators were very flexible and moved a whole lot in negotiations. However, the district did not (move) in negotiations."
Scully disagreed.
"Our entire team worked really hard over the past few months," she said. "We pursued all paths to try to come to an agreement. We are disappointed there was no agreement."
The district and teachers could not agree on the school management system, a virtual learning environment called Schoology.
The district says that it's provided teachers with ample training, and "expects educators to implement basic aspects of Schoology, including assignment posting and grading, aligned with professional development milestones," according to the statement.
"There was a real understanding it takes time to implement a new system and the functionalities of what teachers could do this year," Scully said, describing the negotiations.
However, Bach said that teachers have requested other management systems that students would be more familiar with.
"Despite the professionalism of those who are going to work to educate, the school committee is making a harder situation for students and families," Bach said.
The union and district also did not agree on air quality standards for buildings in the district — an issue coming up in schools around the country as doctors and researchers examine the possible risk of COVID-19 being spread through the air.
In August, the teachers questioned the air quality, and the school district "provided a comprehensive report in September, which states that the district’s buildings meet, and in many cases exceed the guidelines," the statement said.
Bach said that the district would not come to an agreement for emergency situations with air control, like when the power goes out and the heat, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system is shut off, which has happened four times this year, he said.
"What they wanted was written protocols that seemed impractical when there is so much that could change building to building in different situations," Scully said.
The district has been willing to declare the HVAC systems being shut off as an emergency situation, she said. One of the four times Bach mentioned was at the high school half an hour before dismissal, she said. The school sent the students home early that day, however, a different decision might be made at 8 a.m if the HVAC system stopped working at an elementary school, she said.
Though the district and teachers did not need to come to an agreement for this particular situation, they are going to resume negotiations for a typical contract, which expired in August.
"We are eager to continue negotiations about that," Scully said.
Bach said, "We are going to continue to advocate for quality instruction despite what we are being handed by the school committee and we are going to do that publicly."