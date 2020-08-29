ANDOVER — Tensions surrounding the start of the school year escalated this weekend, when the Andover Education Association on Friday issued a statement saying members overwhelmingly voted to begin the school year remotely, followed Saturday by a letter signed by more than 200 community members calling for a full, in-person return to classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter from the community stresses that Andover meets current statewide metrics for full in-person learning. Andover Education Association says members aren’t going inside.
“Whether you are a parent of school-age children or not, we need your support,” the letter signed by community members states. “Educators, you have our support and respect; but now we need your voice, as we seek an in-person learning model for our children.”
Up to now, the School Committee has approved a hybrid model of learning — remote instruction combined with classroom time. Parents also would have the option of a fully remote model.
But at an emergency meeting last week, AEA members voted to engage in a “workplace safety action.” Rather than spending their first day of the year in meetings at the high school, members intend to gather outside, maintain social distancing, and report for work remotely, Matthew Bach, president of the association, said in Friday’s statement.
“Members have decided they will not risk the health and safety of students, staff, or the community by walking into buildings that for decades have been underfunded, understaffed, and poorly maintained, while a global pandemic continues to affect Essex County, the state, and our country.” the statement said.
Overall in the public schools, about 78% of parents signed their children up for the hybrid plan.
School Committee Chairperson Shannon Scully said the committee continues to expect union members to report for their first day of meetings on August 31.
“If the union instead chooses to engage in an illegal work stoppage, we are prepared to address that through the proper channels,” she said.
Beth Humberd, one of the parents who authored the letter, said, “We are not anti-teacher, but we are against this situation, where our children’s education needs are being lost.”
“We’re proud that our School Committee voted to include the option of a hybrid model,” she said. “But even if we start with a hybrid model, we are advocating for a transition to a full, in-person model given the metrics continue to support this.”
The School Committee’s agenda for Monday night includes a discussion in executive session of the AEA’s work action.