ANDOVER — After 20 unsuccessful bargaining sessions during the summer, members of the Andover Education Association began the school year without a contract.
The AEA represents more than 800 educators in the district and 75% of the district's staff.
The climate between the union and district has been tense for years. During a Special Town Meeting on the same day as the 2022 Town Meeting, things came to a boil over discussion of a resident-petitioned article which would have used American Rescue Plan Funds to provide a stipend to instructional assistants at the district.
The measure passed and in legal action, the School Committee has argued that advocacy for the article by AEA members and a follow-up email by the union represented "a refusal to bargain collectively in good faith with the employer." The union maintains that their members were expressing their First Amendment right to free speech.
It was the opinion of Town Counsel Tom Urbelis that the article was advisory only and the School Committee does not intend to comply with it.
A Department of Labor hearing on the dispute is subject is set for Oct. 11.
The union and the district are also still in talks over an ongoing dispute between teachers and the principal at South Elementary that dates back to 2019 over accusations of a hostile workplace and questions over unfair labor practices.
Items being discussed during the current negotiations include a proposal from the union to increase recess time for elementary students by 10 minutes, which School Committee chair Tracey Spruce said would give teachers more planning time. There has also been debate over requirements surrounding parent-teacher conferences.
Matt Bach, president of the AEA, said that the School Committee has been "recalcitrant in their negotiation posture."
The union also criticized the district for having too many non-student facing positions and for bogging down teachers in meetings during their prep time. Bach attributes some of this to meetings with teaching coaches. While Bach said he is not making any assessment on their value to the school, interruptions by them to planning time are causing concern.
Spruce pointed to a review conducted by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education which identified a need to improve "instructional practices."
"They did identify a need to improve instructional practices across the district, and coaches -- who are veteran teachers considered experts in their craft -- are helping to do that," she said.
"Principals reported that they had sufficient teachers; however, both teachers and principals indicated a need for more coaches, social workers, and counselors to adequately meet the needs of their students," read the report.
She added that hiring of the coaches followed a "very successful" pilot program for math coaches at the Elementary school.
A continued sticking point for the district is over instructional assistants' wages. Their current contract scales from between $19.26 to $28.60 an hour. They are paid based on a 184-day work year, which brings the starting pay to around $26,500 per year. Bach said the union would like to see this base pay increased to around $40,000 annually.
He added that instruction assistants "are a crucial aspect to the classroom,” and paid "poverty wages." Bach said instructional assistants interact with the students who need the most services.
Spruce said that AEA members' wages make up 85% of the district's salary budget.
At the beginning of the school year Spruce released a statement giving families an update on bargaining.
“Earlier this year, we negotiated and quickly settled wage agreements with our food services and custodian unions. We thank their bargaining teams for their partnership and collaboration during those processes," said Spruce. "We anticipate beginning to negotiate a successor agreement with our administrators’ union (which includes assistant principals and program coordinators) and look forward to completing that process in an equally collaborative and efficient manner.”
In the statement she added that they continue to negotiate with the AEA.
“Progress has been steady but slow, and we remain optimistic we can reach a fair and reasonable agreement. We are committed to continuing our ongoing efforts to bargain in good faith with each union as the school year begins. We are similarly committed to entering into collective bargaining contracts that allow us to provide our students with a top-notch education consistent with the expressed desires of our community as well as state and federal requirements,” said Spruce.
Bach said working without a contract can cause a "state of anxiety" for employees as well as resulting in static compensation.
"Educators will be without any cost of living adjustment, especially in this time of extreme and unprecedented inflation,” he said.
Spruce said their goal is to have a "collaborative relationship" with the union and that they hope to come to fair agreement as soon as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.