ANDOVER — As activists continue protesting in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police, cities and towns are left to grapple with how their own communities meet the issues surrounding racism.
In Andover, it was the resurgence of racist social media posts made by Andover High School students and a video that went viral showing an off-duty fire lieutenant caught on tape accusing a 19-year-old local Dominican woman of stealing mail from her own mailbox.
In response, both to the national protests and the local incidents, Town Manager Andrew Flanagan headed up an online community forum on “Race, Diversity and Inclusion” last week, seeking public input on how best to proceed with addressing what many perceive to be systemic racism in town.
During the forum last Wednesday, Rick Pinderhughes, vice president of programs at the diversity and inclusion training and consulting company at Visions, Inc., discussed a survey that his company has been hired to conduct in Andover to get a feel for the cultural inclusion – or lack thereof — locally.
“What we have recommended as an admissions process for starting this journey is getting a sense from the community how Andover is already experiencing success with diversity and inclusion and where are the challenge points, the places where growth is needed, where there are literally concerns,” Pinderhughes said.
The survey, which Pinderhughes said he could begin in the next few weeks, would include an online component, as well as focus groups.
“This would involve constituent groups, people of color, groups of women, maybe groups by age, maybe groups by sectors in the town,” explained Pinderhughes.
“We would be asking folks, what information can you share with us about what ways in which the culture and the working of the town impact you?” he explained.
Sobhan “Soap” Namvar, head of the new Division of Collaborative Support Services, gave a presentation on the division’s goals. This new town division is part of the preexisting Office of Wellness and Recovery, as well as the newly formed diversity and inclusion office, called Andover DIVERSE, which stands for Diversity, Inclusion, Values, Respect, Support and Education. The town announced the creation of Andover DIVERSE on their website on July 9; Namvar was the only new hire for the division.
Namvar said the focus of Andover DIVERSE is to address the implicit and explicit biases among residents.
“As we are going forward we have to have this agreement that we have a problem and we are part of the problem,” said Namvar.
The immediate plan for the Division of Collaborative Support Services is to form a committee composed of a wide range of residents with a special emphasis on recruiting those from minority groups.
“The focus is to steer the work and communicate. We really have to talk across departments, across different community members, individuals,” Namvar said. “This committee is going to be action focused, this committee is going to truly be the voice of the community to the committee and also bringing the action that we have in the committee to play out in the community.”
Residents who electronically attending the forum asked questions, too.
One person asked what the town is planning to do to recruit more minority employees.
“Anytime we have a vacancy within our town organization we look to attract the most diverse candidate pool possible,” Flanagan said. “Sometimes it’s more difficult or we don’t have as diverse of a group for a specific position as we’d like.”