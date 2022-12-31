ANDOVER — Town officials can now grant seven additional alcoholic beverage licenses.
The change came after Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill this month. Select Board Chair Alex Vispoli said that municipalities are granted a certain number of these licenses based on population and that Andover had reached its limit.
This bill began as an article passed during the 2021 Town Meeting. Vispoli said the town was down to only one license at the time. He added that while there are no businesses currently awaiting licenses, the bill will promote new growth in Andover.
The licenses will be restricted to businesses inside certain areas around River and Minuteman roads, Shawsheen Plaza, Shawsheen Village, the Historic Mill District, downtown and Dascomb Road.
Alcohol licenses in Andover are approved or denied by the Select Board.
Vispoli said when approving licenses they look at a number of factors including, parking, location, background of the company and any possible violations.
The bill was co-sponsored by state Sen. Barry Finegold, and State Reps. Frank Moran and Tram Nguyen.
“The additional seven licenses will allow us to accommodate continued economic development in key parts of Andover,” said Austin Simko, assistant town manager and town clerk. “We look forward to continued economic growth and dynamism in our community, and these licenses give the Town the tools to support that progress.”
